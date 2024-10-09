Headload workers with special skills can be allowed to load and unload electronic and other sophisticated equipment: HC

The Kerala High Court has held that headload workers with the required skills and experience in handling delicate or sophisticated articles can be engaged to load and unload such items in areas covered by the headload workers scheme .

Justice V.G. Arun made the observation recently while disposing of a writ petition filed by a firm in Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam seeking police protection for its workers for carrying out loading and unloading of electronic equipment kept in its warehouse.

The court observed that it is evident from the provisions of the Kerala Headload Workers Rules that the lawmakers had not envisaged a situation where the registered headload workers themselves are skilled persons. The omission probably was due to the general perception that headload workers survive on their physical ability and brawn alone. Many among the headload workers, especially youngsters, are well educated and capable of acquiring the special skills required for handling sophisticated or delicate articles, said the court. It is for the government and the Headload Workers Welfare Fund Board to take necessary steps in that regard. If not, the laudable objective of the Kerala Headload Workers Act will be defeated by every other employer claiming that the headload works in their establishment require the service of persons with special skills.

The court directed the authorities to resolve the dispute between the petitioner firm and unions in accordance with the procedure prescribed under the Act.