Kerala

Headload worker wins award for charity work

K.B. Sivadasan with the award.  

K.B. Sivadasan, a headload worker affiliated to the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) from Changaramkulam, who grabbed headlines by dedicating a portion of his income and time for charity has been honoured with the Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Memorial Award.

The award was given by Nadikal Trust, an organisation based at Sankarankovil in Tamil Nadu, as part of the 114th birthday celebration of freedom fighter and social worker Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar.

Mr. Sivadasan was the lone candidate chosen for the award from Kerala in recognition of his social and charity work.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 26, 2021 7:44:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/headload-worker-wins-award-for-charity-work/article37177957.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY