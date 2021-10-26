Headload worker wins award for charity work

K.B. Sivadasan, a headload worker affiliated to the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) from Changaramkulam, who grabbed headlines by dedicating a portion of his income and time for charity has been honoured with the Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Memorial Award.

The award was given by Nadikal Trust, an organisation based at Sankarankovil in Tamil Nadu, as part of the 114th birthday celebration of freedom fighter and social worker Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar.

Mr. Sivadasan was the lone candidate chosen for the award from Kerala in recognition of his social and charity work.