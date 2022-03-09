Headcount of teachers on long leave, deputation to be taken

A count will be taken of those who enter service as teachers and then go on long leave or deputation, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

Teachers doing work other than what they had been entrusted with was not desirable, the Minister said at a send-off for teachers organised by the Kerala Teachers’ Sanatoria Society on Wednesday.

The Minister said complaints were being raised that despite receiving Kerala Public Service Commission advice memos, Deputy Directors of Education were not giving appointments in many places.

There were also complaints of delays in clearing files related to the approval of appointment of aided school teachers. Officials should ensure that such complaints did not arise. On no condition should files remain pending.

Complaints regarding the functioning of offices of higher secondary Regional Deputy Directors too had come to notice. Quick action would be taken in this regard, he said.

Adalats would be held to clear pending files. Nearly 49% of the pending files in the Directorate of General Education had been cleared through strict measures. This model should be followed in other education offices too.