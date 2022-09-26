Head scarf ban: SIO march to school turns violent, five cops injured

Arrest of 14 activists recorded following the incident

Police officers trying to disperse the SIO workers who took out a march to the Providence Girls Higher Secondary school in Kozhikode on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Five police officers, including a Sub Inspector from the Nadakkavu police station, sustained injuries during a march taken out by Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) activists to Providence Girls Higher Secondary School here on Monday alleging attempts on the part of the school authorities to ban head scarf worn by Muslim students.

The march turned violent when the police tried to prevent the activists from barging into the school compound crossing barricades. Many protesters allegedly shouted provocative slogans against the police and created a stormy scene.

The Nadakkavu police said 14 persons who were suspected of attacking the officers were arrested from the spot. They were charged under Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

The organisation came up with the open protest after some students reportedly discontinued their studies following the issue. They also claimed that 12 activists had sustained injuries in police action. Meanwhile, the school authorities clarified that the students had been informed in advance of the acceptable uniform code and the statements in contrary were baseless.