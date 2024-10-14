Head-on collision between private buses: Forty passengers injured in Kozhikode’s Koliyottuthazham

As many as 40 passengers sustained injuries in a head-on collision between two private buses at Koliyottuthazham near Atholi in Kozhikode district on Monday (October 14, 2024). The accident took place at around 2 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police sources, four passengers sustained grave injuries in the incident. They said speed limit violation was found to be the reason behind the accident as per the preliminary investigation.

The drivers’ cabins were completely destroyed in the impact of the collision. Rescue operation was carried out with the support of local people and the police.

Some of the injured passengers alleged that the Kozhikode-Kuttiyadi route was witnessing the dangerous road race of private buses with the poor enforcement activities. They also alleged that the drivers were least bothered about the dangerous curves on the route.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.