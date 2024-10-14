GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Head-on collision between private buses: Forty passengers injured in Kozhikode’s Koliyottuthazham

The accident took place on the Kozhikode-Atholi route at 2 p.m.

Published - October 14, 2024 04:17 pm IST - Kozhikode:

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 40 passengers sustained injuries in a head-on collision between two private buses at Koliyottuthazham near Atholi in Kozhikode district on Monday (October 14, 2024). The accident took place at around 2 p.m.

According to police sources, four passengers sustained grave injuries in the incident. They said speed limit violation was found to be the reason behind the accident as per the preliminary investigation. 

The drivers’ cabins were completely destroyed in the impact of the collision. Rescue operation was carried out with the support of local people and the police.

Some of the injured passengers alleged that the Kozhikode-Kuttiyadi route was witnessing the dangerous road race of private buses with the poor enforcement activities. They also alleged that the drivers were least bothered about the dangerous curves on the route. 

Published - October 14, 2024 04:17 pm IST

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kochi / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.