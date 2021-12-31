He taps bamboo for music

A file photo of a bamboo musical instrument being played at a stage programme in Idukki. D. Kuttappan is seen on the extreme left.

An exponent mourns the dying art of making instruments of bamboo

For D. Kuttappan, a tribesperson at Ramakkalmedu here, bamboo spells music since he fashions unique musical instruments out of it. “When a simple flute is made from bamboo culm, the craftsman turns into a musician with a keen sense of rhyme. He will feel music the instrument produces,” says Kuttappan.

The craft provided him with a livelihood since there were many takers for the musical instruments. However, COVID-19 threw his life out of gear and he altered his expertise to meet the demand. He now makes bamboo huts or other crafts as demanded by the customer.

But his heart is with the musical instruments, the common ones being Kallanmula chenda, Kinneeram, Ekadhari, Mazhathullikilukkam, Karu, Maram Jambu, Thudi, Mulam Thudi, and Udukku. He can make 20 musical instruments from bamboo culms and play them too. “All musical instruments are tailor-made for the customer. I usually work in front of the customer so that they can try out the instrument on the spot,” he says.

Utmost care

“Western musical instruments adhere to certain universal criteria on quality. For bamboo instruments, utmost care is needed from selection of the bamboo culms to their treatment,” he said. Kallanmula and Olamula are used for making most of the instruments. Anamula, a variety found in Wayanad, is also put to use, he said. A few saplings are planted near his house. “The bamboo culm is naturally treated to make musical instruments. Otherwise its bio-content will be lost and it will affect the sound quality,” he says.

Troupe disbanded

Kuttappan had a 17-member folklore troupe ‘Uthimalakkoottam’ that performed stage programmes using bamboo instruments in connection with temple festivals. They had performed folk songs throughout the State. However, the band was disbanded and the other artistes now work as daily wage earners.

The craft too is slowly dying out, with the youngsters keeping off it. “It needs taste and dedication, rather than profit motive,” he says.