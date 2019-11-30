He stands apart in stature, virtue

‘Velicham dukhamanunnee, thamassallo sughapradam.’ Few lines in modern Malayalam poetry have gained more popularity than these by Jnanpith laureate Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri.

“Everything has its time. This is my time for Jnanpith,” responded the 93-year-old poet from his home at Kumaranallur in the district. With modesty and dignity, he welcomed dozens of guests who reached out to him with words of congratulations on bringing the sixth Jnanpith Award to Malayalam literature on Friday.

Known by his family name Akkitham, he enjoys an indisputable position as the tallest poet in contemporary Malayalam literature. The man who introduced “meaningful modernism” several decades ago in Malayalam poetry, Akkitham is the only living poet being called Mahakavi (meaning great poet) in Malayalam.

“He deserves to be the Mahakavi of Malayalam. He is tallest not only by way of his works, but also by way of his living. He is a man of virtuous life who always displayed great positivity and optimism. The modernism he heralded was thoroughly meaningful. Everyone could understand his poetry which abounded in great imagery. That is his greatness,” said poet Manambur Rajanbabu.

Four dozen works

Akkitham, who contributed such seminal works as Paathalathinte Muzhakkam, Irupatham Noottandinte Ithihasam, and Balidarshanam, has been known for leading a life of great personal virtue.

He started dabbling in poetry very early in life by scribbling on temple walls. Akkitham has had nearly four dozen works to his credit. Among them are anthologies of poems, stories, dramas, and essays.

He had worked for nearly three decades with Akashvani as scriptwriter and editor. Akkitham had close associations with Communist ideologue E.M.S. Namboodiripad in the early years of his career. His work Balidarshanam won the State and Central Sahitya Akademi Awards in 1972-73. He was the co-editor of the Mangalodayam and the Yogakshemam journals. He was awarded Padma Shri in 2017.

Apart from the Ezhuthachan Award he won in 2008, Akkitham was bestowed with Odakkuzhal Award, Asan Award, Sanjayan Award, Lalithambika Antharjanam Award and several other honours.

For the common man

“I do not think all I have written was perfect and correct. It was my wife, the late Sreedevi Antharjanam, who gave power and life to my poems,” he said. Critics have praised Akkitham for his powerful imagery that ordinary people could easily associate themselves with. The following lines of Akkitham have travelled deep down the minds of Keralites, “Theruvil kaakka kothunnu, Chathapenninte kannukal; Mulachappi valikkunnu, Naravarga navaatidhi.”