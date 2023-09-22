He reads, snips, and pastes to preserve a slice of history

September 22, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated September 24, 2023 12:04 am IST - KANNUR

Kinnari Rajan, a 71-year-old resident of Podikund in Kannur, has dedicated his life to preserving history through newspaper clippings. While he may not be a historian or a writer, his passion involves collecting and catalouging every piece of newspaper he believes holds history.

Rajan’s journey began in 1978, when he boarded a plane to Muscat for work. Little did he know that this journey would spark a lifelong commitment to preserving records. Today, after three decades, the cupboards in his house reveal the evidence of this unwavering dedication.

Through his newspaper cuttings, he has diligently archived every significant moment in Kerala’s history, as well as news that sent shock waves through the country. Rajan said his collection included three lakh news clippings, with over one lakh dedicated to news of death alone. He has also laminated 3,000 clippings and is seeking support to laminate more.

The clippings are pasted in diaries with precision and Rajan is well-versed with the contents of each diary. Wedding photos of prominent persons, from Mahatma Gandhi to actor Fahadh Faasil, have found their way into the collection.

His routine

Rajan’s daily routine is a testament to his passion. He begins his day by reading newspapers, starting with Mathrubhumi and Desabhimani, and then collects other newspapers from his neighbours. “I like to go through all the Malayalam newspapers to find interesting news that needs to preserved,” he added.

Additionally, Rajan has compiled a directory to document daily newspaper reports of deaths in his area. He also maintains diaries dedicated to flood and marriage news.

His son Raijesh K.C. also plays a vital role by helping him identify and mark the news that should be preserved.