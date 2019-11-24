He provides a haven for birds

M. Shyam Kumar from Thenkurissi, near here, is a much sought-after nature lover, especially in summers. Although he makes a living by driving an autorickshaw, Mr. Shyam is known to many as a die-hard nature lover who cares for not only trees, but birds and animals too.

The two dozen-odd earthen pots and pans he fixed to the trees behind his house are testimony to his care for birds and animals. The entire area will be atwitter always as birds of varying nature visit his compound to drink, eat, and bathe.

He fills the pots with fresh water every day and places overripe fruits near the trees. Sometimes he hangs the fruits in bunches from the trees. And all for the dozens of birds that frequent his courtyard and the squirrels that continuously chirp around the place. “Those birds are Blackthroated Munia (Aattakkaruppan),” Mr. Shyam said, pointing to a small flock of birds frolicking in the water in different pots. About two dozens of them visit his place a few times every day. They drink and bathe in the water.

Mr. Shyam has many more visitors such as Bulbuls, Leafbirds, Jungle Babblers, (Kariyilakkili), Kingfishers, Woodpeckers, and Pheasants. “All of them enjoy their time here, if not disturbed by visitors,” he said.

Seven years

Mr. Shyam has been providing water and food to the birds for the past seven years. He watches and studies the behaviour of each bird species. He takes time off his daily routine to help people set up mini water tanks for birds.

From October to May-end, he is much in demand. Teachers take him to schools to offer live lessons to students. Officers and professionals seek his help to plant trees. He always carries a few saplings in his autorickshaw. “You don’t know when you will need a sapling,” he said. For fruit shop owners at Thenkurissi and Koduvayoor too, Mr. Shyam is a messiah. He collects overripe and rotten fruits from them and offers them to birds and animals.

“Rotten fruits such as mango, papaya, and banana attract a lot of butterflies and moths. It’s a great sight to watch when all of them gather in a playful ambience of nature,” he said. He has fixed water pots for birds in many schools, including Government Higher Secondary School, Koduvayur. “The curiosity displayed by little children in our primary schools is often insatiable,” he said.

Mr. Shyam would tell the children to change the water at least every two days, and not to give any chance for mosquitoes to breed in the water. Apparently inspired by Mr. Shyam’s enthusiasm, the Education Department too had issued a circular a couple of years ago urging the students and teachers to take care of the trees, birds, and animals.