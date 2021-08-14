He flags any disrespect to the tricolour

Pala native scans I-Day events, asks violators of flag code to rectify error

When the country celebrates its Independence Day every year, an additional responsibility falls on Eby J. Jose, a native of Pala.

This 49-year-old, on a mission to uphold the dignity of the tricolour, will scan a wide assortment of media reports and video footage on the country-wide celebrations to mark the day. Upon finding any instance of disrespect to the national flag, he feels obliged to take up the issue and pursue it till the end, going by the provisions of the National Flag Code of India, 2002.

Celebrities

On many an occasion, his intervention has forced people, including sports personalities and politicians, to go for a course correction. On the list are the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Shashi Tharoor, and L.K. Advani.

If he notices a violation of the flag code, Mr. Jose writes to the persons concerned directly with a request to rectify the error. “Most people disrespect our flag out of ignorance and are ready to accept the mistake if pointed out. But I am not loath to pursue a legal dispute if they are not ready to rectify the error,” said Mr. Jose, who also serves as the chairperson of the Mahatma Gandhi National Foundation.

He learned about the significance of the National Flag Code of India from former Minister A.C. Shanmughadas and has been on the campaign since 1996. His endeavours have won praise from the Kerala High Court too.

All national icons

Mr. Jose has also authored several books that seek to create awareness on the national flag as well as the anthem. In 2019, he wrote to the Prime Ministers of both India and Israel, demanding action against a liquor manufacturer that used the image of Mahatma Gandhi on its liquor bottles.

“My campaign is not confined to the national flag. It covers our national icons, including the Father of the Nation. This is because any attempt to disrespect these icons brings disgrace to the nation as a whole,” he added.