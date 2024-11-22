HDS to take final call on OP consultation fee at Kozhikode MCH

The hospital development society (HDS) of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, chaired by the District Collector, is expected to take a final call on the proposal to levy a nominal amount for outpatient (OP) department consultation.

The proposal was discussed at a meeting of youth organisations called by medical college Principal K.G. Sajeeth Kumar on Thursday. According to sources, it was initially suggested that ₹20 be collected as fee from patients for OP consultation. However, the Indian Youth Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha are reported to have objected to it. Some of the other leaders, meanwhile, proposed that ₹10 be levied as fee. There were arguments in favour of and against this suggestion too. Finally, it was decided to place them at the HDS meeting expected to be held by the month-end.

‘Not to pay salary’

Meanwhile, hospital sources denied reports that the fee to be collected would be used to pay salaries to temporary employees. They claimed that it would be used as a fund to be controlled by the hospital superintendent and the resident medical officer. The money could be used for the immediate repair of some equipment, whose maintenance works are otherwise done only annually. The amount can also be used to help patients from poor families buy medicines, they said. Around 3,000 patients seek OP services daily at the hospital.

This comes against the backdrop of the HDS of the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, planning to charge ₹10 from those seeking treatment at the OP section through referrals. The proposal is awaiting government clearance. Patients belonging to below poverty line family will continue to get free services there. The initial proposal was to collect ₹20 from patients.