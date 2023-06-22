HC verdict on Priya Varghese’s appointment a blow to those spreading canards against govt: Jayarajan

June 22, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KANNUR

Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan has said that the decision of the High Court Division Bench on the appointment of Priya Varghese to the post of Associate Professor in the Malayalam department in Kannur University is a blow to all those who spread false propaganda with political motives.

He said that the verdict is a victory in the legal battle for justice.

Responding to the High Court verdict upholding the recommendation of Priya Varghese as an Associate Professor, he said in a statement that the university had prepared the rank list of eligible candidates as per the prevailing law and practice. No appointment was made, and yet, right-wing forces were conducting political propaganda against the government and the university, he added.

Mr. Jayarajan said that while the LDF government made rapid strides in the higher education sector, the UDF, BJP, and the right-wing media were trying to undermine it.

The right-wing media have unleashed slanderous campaigns against the Chief Minister, the Chief Minister’s Office, and the Vice-Chancellor over the appointment in the university, he said.