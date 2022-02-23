HC verdict fitting reply to naysayers: Bindu

‘UDF bid to impede efforts to improve academic standards’

‘UDF bid to impede efforts to improve academic standards’

The Kerala High Court’s dismissal of the appeal against a single judge’s verdict upholding the re-appointment of Gopinath Ravindran as Vice Chancellor of Kannur University is a fitting reply to naysayers of reforms in the higher education sector, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has said.

Addressing media persons here on Wednesday following the verdict, Dr. Bindu lashed out at the United Democratic Front (UDF) for attempting to impede the efforts to improve academic standards. The pleas rejected by the High Court and the Lok Ayukta were proof of the conspiracy hatched for petty political gains, she said.

‘Norms followed’

The Minister reiterated that norms laid down by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Kannur University Act were complied with during the reappointment. The decision to extend Mr. Ravindran’s tenure was made in view of his extensive teaching and administrative experience that auger well for the university.

Taking potshots at the Opposition, Dr. Bindu accused them of having appointed Vice Chancellors who later abandoned them to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). There had also been instances of persons lacking necessary qualifications were considered for such positions.