HC verdict absolving Sudhakaran of conspiracy comes at a politically opportune moment for the KPCC president 

The Kerala High Court order absolving Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran of conspiracy charges in the politically sensational case relating to the attempt to murder Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P. Jayarajan on board a train in Andhra Pradesh in 1995 has arguably come at a politically opportune moment for the beleaguered Congress veteran from Kannur.

For one, the case obligated senior leaders to rally around Mr. Sudhakaran despite discord about his functioning style and party reorganisation.

Victim of conspiracy

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the verdict vindicated Congress’s stance that Mr. Sudhakaran was the victim of a Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] political conspiracy.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the CPI(M) had relentlessly used the case to target Mr. Sudhakaran for 29 years. More leaders were expected to follow suit.

The verdict could not have come at a better time for Mr. Sudhkaran. His purging of “discontents” reinstated by M.M. Hassan and his flashy entry into the KPCC headquarters at Indira Bhavan had goaded his rivals in the leadership to complain to the High Command.

When Mr. Sudhakaran’s return to office seemed doubtful, a few hopefuls publicly expressed interest in the KPCC president’s post.

Moreover, it seemed not to augur well organisationally for Mr. Sudhakaran when several top leaders pointedly stayed away from Indira Bhavan when he assumed charge again.

Also, Mr. Sudhakaran’s statement that he would lead the party into the 2026 Assembly elections signalled that he was in for the long game.

Ordeal by fire

Mr. Sudhakaran also appeared to have used the High Court order to give himself the aura of a larger-than-life leader who survived an ordeal by fire, a rarity in the KPCC hierarchy, at a pivotal moment in his political career.

He also weaponised the verdict against the LDF. He portrayed himself as the victim of a CPI(M) conspiracy to decimate the Congress in Kannur.

Mr. Jayarajan refused to yield ground and said the State government would pursue the case in the Supreme Court. He also startlingly claimed that the plotters primarily focused on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and that he was merely a target of opportunity.

