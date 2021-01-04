HC urged to prevent overstay of pilgrims

PATHANAMTHITTA

04 January 2021 19:00 IST

Sabarimala Special Commissioner says this is to prevent a super-spread of COVID

Taking into consideration the likelihood of pilgrims overstaying at Sabarimala and adjoining forests for viewing the Makaravilakku, the Sabarimala Special Commissioner has sought to prevent the stay of pilgrims and open cooking of food across the region.

In his report to the Kerala High Court, M. Manoj, Sabarimala Special Commissioner and District Judge, submitted that the pilgrims have to be prevented from overstaying to prevent a super-spread of COVID-19.

Pointing to the likelihood of devotees overstaying at Sabarimnala, Nilackal, Pampa and Sannidhanam by constructing sheds at vantage points from January 10 onward, the official also requested for directions to the Kerala Police, Kerala Forest Department, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and other stakeholders to take adequate steps to prevent overstay and cooking of food.

“As a precautionary measure for preventing a super-spread of COVID-19 pandemic, overcrowding has to be avoided at all places and pilgrims have to prevented from staying in Parnashalas (sheds) well in advance of the Makaravilakku day on January 14. Due to the minimum number of pilgrims, there is danger of wildlife attacking them, if Parnashalas (sheds) are constructed in isolated places in the forest,” read the report.

In spite of stringent regulatory measures and strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocol, as many as 360 officials on Sabarimala duty have tested positive for the disease till January 3, it added.

According to the official, the regulation of 5,000 pilgrims per day is highly necessary this year to prevent the virus spread.

The TDB has already stated that only those booking slots through the virtual queue would be allowed darshan at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple on the Makaravialakku day. According to N. Vasu, TDB president, no person without advance bookings in the virtual queue will be permitted to remain in and around the Sabarimala Sannidhanam during the day.