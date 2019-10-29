HC urged to look into Sabarimala auctions

M. Manoj, Special Commissioner appointed by the Kerala High Court at Sabarimala, has sought immediate intervention of the court, as the Travancore Devaswom Board fails to allot shops and other commercial establishments at Sabarimala, Pampa and Nilackal, despite the fact that only 18 days are left for the beginning of the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

In a letter to the Registrar of the Kerala High Court on October 21, the Special Commissioner has stated that only one fourth of the items identified by the TDB for auctioning have been auctioned off so far, posing serious problems to the scores of pilgrims who will be visiting the pilgrim centre and its base camps during the ensuing pilgrim season that begins on November 15.

Finalising tender

According to TDB sources, the board could finalise the tender proceedings for only 58 of the 213 items that have been placed on auction so far, reportedly due to non-cooperation of the traders.

Among the major areas that is yet to be auctioned off as on Monday include refreshment stalls, hotels, and the right to procure broken coconuts. Mr Manoj says this situation will badly affect the TDB revenue.

The pilgrims coming from different parts of the country will also face lot of problems due to lack of proper services at the pilgrim centre.

Recommendations

The Special Commissioner has suggested that government institutions and agencies in the cooperative sector could be given the right to run shops, refreshment stalls, and to procure various articles like coconuts, rice etc, received as pilgrims’ offerings at Sabarimala during the forthcoming pilgrim season, on a profit-sharing basis, so as to avoid inconveniences to the pilgrims.

In his prayer to the court, the Special Commissioner said the court may issue necessary directions to the TDB and the government to engage State-sponsored agencies like Marketfed, Consumerfed, Civil Supplies Corporation, Kerafed, Kudumbasree units, Indian Coffee House, Raidco, etc, for opening shops, refreshment stalls and hotels and other establishments at Sabarimala, Pampa and Nilackal.

Deputing employees

He said the TDB could depute its employees at all these commercial establishments at Sabarimala and verify the daily revenue collection there, on the basis of which the profit could be shared.