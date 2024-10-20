GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC upholds view of KAT on appointment by transfer of qualified ministerial staff

Published - October 20, 2024 07:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has upheld the view of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal that qualified candidates appointed as ministerial staff in subordinate service of Indian system of Medicine (Kerala) Service on compassionate grounds are eligible for selection to the post of medical officer (Ayurveda) by way of transfer.

The Bench passed the order recently while dismissing a petition filed by Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) challenging the order of the KAT. The PSC contended that only candidates selected through the PSC for the appointment as ministerial staff in subordinate service are eligible for selection to the post of medical officer. The PSC contended that those who are appointed under a compassionate scheme in subordinate service are not eligible to apply through transfer selection. The tribunal had passed the order on applications filed by some qualified pharmacist and nurses working in the subordinate services who had obtained degree in Ayurveda. According to them, their applications for appointment to the post of medical officers (Ayurveda) by transfer were not considered by the commission on the ground that they got appointments in subordinate service under the compassionate scheme, and not through the commission.

Published - October 20, 2024 07:24 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.