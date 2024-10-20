HC upholds view of KAT on appointment by transfer of qualified ministerial staff

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has upheld the view of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal that qualified candidates appointed as ministerial staff in subordinate service of Indian system of Medicine (Kerala) Service on compassionate grounds are eligible for selection to the post of medical officer (Ayurveda) by way of transfer.

The Bench passed the order recently while dismissing a petition filed by Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) challenging the order of the KAT. The PSC contended that only candidates selected through the PSC for the appointment as ministerial staff in subordinate service are eligible for selection to the post of medical officer. The PSC contended that those who are appointed under a compassionate scheme in subordinate service are not eligible to apply through transfer selection. The tribunal had passed the order on applications filed by some qualified pharmacist and nurses working in the subordinate services who had obtained degree in Ayurveda. According to them, their applications for appointment to the post of medical officers (Ayurveda) by transfer were not considered by the commission on the ground that they got appointments in subordinate service under the compassionate scheme, and not through the commission.