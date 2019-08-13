HC upholds Sriram Venkitaraman’s bail

The bail granted to IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, the accused in a car accident which killed a young journalist, K.M. Basheer, by a Magistrate Court was upheld by the Kerala High Court on Tuesday.

The court dismissed the appeal filed by the State challenging the bail granted to the accused.

Blaming the police for its “shoddy and desultory” investigation in the case, the court observed that one cannot expect an accused in a crime to provide the materials to the police to unravel the truth in the crime.

Collection of proof

The police need to have a specific game plan to ensure that all the evidences are collected in the crime to ensure that the accused is successfully prosecuted in a court of law. The explanation offered by the police for not conducting the breath analysis of the accused in the case cannot be accepted, the court noted.

The counsel of the accused argued that the blood test failed to find any trace of alcohol in his blood. There should be at least 30mg alcohol in 100ml of the blood sample to constitute the offence under the Motor Vehicle Act, he argued.

Observing that the accused was an IAS officer with a clean track record, the court noted that the prosecution had no case of the respondent influencing the witnesses or tampering with the evidences, if released on bail.

The court, which refused to interfere with the bail granted to the accused, also noted that the magistrate, who granted the bail, had imposed sufficient bail conditions.

It was in the early hours of August 3 that the accident took place in Thiruvananthapuram.