HC upholds rigorous life term for Nisham

Trial court convicted him for ramming his SUV on security guard, killing him

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 16, 2022 20:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Court of Kerala has upheld the rigorous life sentence awarded to businessman Mohammed Nisham who had been convicted by the trial court for ramming his high-end SUV into Chandra Bose, a security guard at his apartment complex in Thrissur in 2015, and causing his death.

Simultaneously, the Bench comprising Justices K. Vinod Chandran and C. Jayachandran also dismissed pleas by the prosecution to award him capital punishment, terming it not a rarest of rare case. It also dismissed a plea by a Bengaluru native seeking possession of the SUV.

The Bench said the murder was a blot on the cultural capital of Kerala and one that shook societal conscience. Nisham had attacked the security guard, citing delay in opening the gate of the premium apartment complex. He continued the attack, even as the guard ran into the security cabin. This was followed by ramming the SUV into him and a subsequent assault at the parking area.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Nisham’s contention

Nisham contended that the death was accidental, and occurred after the guard and a few others tried to attack him. The court ruled that defence lawyers were unable to prove this and that testimony by witnesses, medical records, and other scientific evidence disproved this.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The crime was committed in a dastardly manner and it can be said that the accused, a resident of the apartment complex, was in a dominant position vis-a-vis the deceased, an employee of the complex. The claim of the accused having suffered from bipolar disorder was not proved.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app