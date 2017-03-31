HC upholds one-time tax for taxies

The Kerala High Court has upheld the government decision to impose one-time tax on taxies for 15 years.

Dismissing a petition filed by the Kerala Travel Operators’ Association and other taxi operators challenging the government decision, the court observed that “merely for the reason that the permit expires by eight or nine years, as the case may be, is not a reason to conclude that motor vehicle tax cannot be levied for a larger period or life-time tax cannot be received.”

A one-time tax for 15 years on taxies was introduced in the budget of 2014. The petitioners contended that as taxi vehicles could be used as taxies in terms of Rule 82(2) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules only for nine years, the imposition of a life-time tax on them was illegal.

The court said the one-time tax could not be equated with the grant of permit under Rule 82 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. In other words, the Motor Vehicle Taxation had nothing to do with the grant of permit for operating a vehicle as a tourist taxi or a motor cab, the court added.