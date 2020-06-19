HC upholds law banning sacrifice of birds, animals

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has upheld the constitutional validity of the Kerala Animals and Birds Sacrifices Prohibition Act, 1968.
The Bench passed the verdict while dismissing a public interest litigation filed by Muraleedharan T. and another person from Kozhikode challenging the constitutional validity of the Act.
According to them, Section 28 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 enacted by the Centre permits sacrifice for the purpose of religious practices, thereby removing killing of animals or birds from the rigour of criminal prosecution. The State legislation, however, criminalised sacrifice of animals or birds on the precincts of temples.
Therefore, the State’s law was repugnant to the Central law. Besides, their fundamental rights to practice and profess their religion under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution were affected by the State law.
The Bench pointed out that no materials were forthcoming to establish that sacrificing animals and birds were essentials of the religion. The court, while citing a Supreme Court ruling, observed that unless they were essentials of the religion, such acts were not protected under Article 25 of the Constitution.
The court observed that Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, did not employ the word “sacrifice” for the purpose of religious practice. The petitioners were just adding such contention to the Act.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath