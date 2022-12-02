Kerala HC upholds anticipatory bail to Perumbavoor MLA Eldose Kunnappillil 

December 02, 2022 01:53 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST - KOCHI.

The case involving Perambavoor MLA Eldose is related to alleged rape of a woman acquaintance.

The Hindu Bureau

Eldose Kunnappillil | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Kerala High Court on Friday, December 2, 2022, upheld the anticipatory bail plea that had been granted by the Additional Sessions Court, Thiruvananthapuram to Eldose Kunnappillil, Perumbavoor MLA, in a case related to alleged rape of a woman acquaintance.

The order passed by Justice Kauser Edappagath dismissed pleas by the State Government and the alleged victim, to cancel his anticipatory bail, citing how there was evidence pointing to the MLA’s role and his alleged non-cooperation with the probe. Friday’s order comes in the wake of a three-day hearing.

The High Court had earlier sought clarity on whether the relationship between the two was consensual. It also pointed to the woman not alleging rape, when she approached the police for the first time. But she contended that she had referred to this in statements given under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr. P.C.).

