HC tells Supplyco to bear paddy loading charges

The court has asked the Supplyco either to pay the loading charges directly or to reimburse the amount paid by the farmers

Published - July 06, 2024 07:53 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) will now have to bear the loading expenses while procuring paddy from farmers in the State. The Kerala High Court, in an interim order, has asked the Supplyco to bear the loading charges of the paddy procured in full.

Paddy farmer leaders such as Muthalamthodu Mani, Sajeesh Kuthanur, and K. Sivanandan had approached the High Court when the Supplyco refused to bear the loading expenses of the paddy. The issue was in court since 2015.

While the farmers were paying from ₹50 to ₹60 as loading charges for a quintal paddy, the Supplyco was giving only ₹12 a quintal. The interim order passed by Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan has brought great relief to the farmers.

“Supplyco should repay the farmers the entire amount given for loading,” said Mr. Mani. The court has asked the Supplyco either to pay the loading charges directly or to reimburse the loading charges paid by the farmers.

The court pointed out that the State government had not even filed a counter affidavit in spite of having given enough time.

