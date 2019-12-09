Kerala

HC takes suo motu notice of snakebite case

The Kerala High Court has ordered to initiate suo motu proceedings in the case of the death of Shehla Sherin, a student of the Government Sarvajana Vocational Higher Secondary School, Sulthan Bathery, following snake bite.

It was on a letter written by Justice C. K. Abdul Rehim in his capacity as Executive Chairman of the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA) to Justice S. Manikumar, the Chief Justice of Kerala, that the court ordered the proceedings.

The judge had also forwarded the report of the chairman of the District Legal Services Authority, Wayanad district, along with his letter.

Justice Rehim pointed out the “vulnerable situation to which the students are exposed in most of the educational institutions run by the government and in the institutions aided by the government, which are under the direct payments scheme.”

‘Worse in remote areas’

The situation is worse in remote areas of various districts. Authorities like the Education Department, Local Self Government Department, Health and Child Welfare Department, Police Department were shirking responsibilities. The judicial system cannot let the students be put to such vulnerable situations, noted Justice Rehim.

Dec 9, 2019

