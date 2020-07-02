Kerala

HC stays takeover of apartment in Kannur

The Kerala High Court has issued a stay on the decision of Kannur District Collector T.V. Subhash to take over an apartment complex for use as a COVID-19 First-Line Treatment Centre.

In view of the shortage of beds in various hospitals, the Collector had issued an order under Sections 34 and 63 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and relevant provisions under the Epidemic Diseases Act, to take over the building, ‘Z Plus Apartments’.

The court said no reason was stated by the Collector, the respondent, for taking action and that no notice was issued to the owners of the apartments, the property owners, and builders.

