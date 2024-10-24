HC stays proceedings against actor Edavela Babu in alleged rape case

The Kerala High Court on Thursday has stayed till November 18 all proceedings against actor Edavela Babu, former general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), in a rape case registered against him in the wake of the Hema committee report on the issues faced by women in Malayalam cinema.

He had sought quashing of the case registered against him in this connection. The court issued notice to the survivor. The case was registered against him based on a complaint by a woman actor who alleged that he raped her at his apartment in Kaloor after promising to help her get membership in the association.

Contending that he had not demanded any sexual favours from the woman actor, Mr. Babu submitted that there was a six-year delay in registering the FIR and the complainant has not given an explanation for this.