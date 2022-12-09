HC stays POCSO court proceedings against rape victim’s legal counsellor

December 09, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The High Court on Friday stayed Palakkad POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) special court’s proceedings against the legal counsellor of a minor rape victim.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Women and Child Department Director had suspended legal counsellor Saheera Noufal following the remarks made by First Additional District Sessions Judge Jayawanth L., who is also the POCSO court judge.

Staying the proceedings against the legal counsellor, High Court Judge Kauser Edappagath observed that the Palakkad POCSO court had erred by moving against an officer of the court without hearing her.

Justice Jayawanth had made a detailed arraignment against the legal counsellor. The POCSO court had questioned the presence of the legal counsellor in the court, and that too without wearing the lawyer’s robes. However, Justice Edappagath observed that she was a legal counsellor and a support person for the minor rape victim and that there was no need for her to wear the lawyer’s robe, that too in an open court.

Challenging the POCSO court proceedings in the High Court, Ms. Saheera’s counsellor K. Rakesh said that it was highly demoralising for an officer of the court. “Her dignity and credibility were questioned,” Mr. Rakesh said.

What apparently made the POCSO court to move against Ms. Saheera was the developments that followed a face-off with public prosecutor P. Subramanian. Ms. Saheera had complained against Mr. Subramanian for allegedly coercing the minor rape victim to testify in such a way as to help the accused. The child had broken down in the court and demanded that Mr. Subramanian be replaced.

Mr. Subramanian eventually told the court that the accused was known to him and that he did not want to appear for the girl. Although he offered to withdraw from the case, Mr. Subramanian had given up a key witness and the court had accepted it.

Ms. Saheera and several others had questioned the prosecutor’s action of “giving up” a key witness even when he personally knew the accused. Although Mr. Subramanian offered to withdraw from the case following the child’s demand, he has yet not been replaced as the public prosecutor.

According to experts, a legal counsellor is a crucial support person for a child rape victim and has many responsibilities as per the Nirbhaya Policy under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Ms. Saheera was the support person for the 17-year-old girl who was subjected to the crime for a long period since 2018. The girl was raped first in 2018, the case of which is currently being heard at the POCSO court here.

Even after filing the case under the POCSO Act, the girl was sent back to a vulnerable environment where she was raped again and again. As many as 14 POCSO cases were booked in recent months against people from different parts of the State for drugging and abusing the girl. The authorities responsible for the protection of children, particularly the Child Welfare Committee and the District Child Protection Unit, were criticised for pushing the girl back into a perilous and traumatic situation.