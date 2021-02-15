HC stays KSEB tender for 8-m poles

The Kerala High Court has stayed the tenders floated by the Kerala State Electricity Board to procure electric poles of 8 m length and a working load of 140 kg.
It was on a public interest litigation seeking to quash the tender notification that the court issued the order.
The Electricity Board invited competitive bids for the manufacture and supply of 8 m and 9 m poles for various electrical circles in southern, central, northern and north Malabar regions for a period of two years. The total contract was for ₹254 crore.
The petitioners contended that the tender conditions were against the specifications prescribed by the Rural Electrification Corporation as well as the orders passed by the Board regarding the working load of poles. They contended that the tender notifications jeopardised the safety and lives of people. The Safety Commissioner of the Board had earlier reported that accidents due to the breakage of poles were increasing at an alarming rate in the State, they submitted.
They submitted that the Rural Electrification Corporation of India Ltd. had specified that a working load of 200 kg was required for an electric pole of 8 m length. All States, except Kerala, were following the revised specifications while installing 8-m poles, they submitted.
The court issued orders for issuing notices to the State government and the Board.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath