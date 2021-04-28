HC stays Kannur University decision to hold online interviews

Hasty move to appoint wife of CPI(M) MLA, alleges petitioner

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed the decision of Kannur University to conduct online interviews for the selection of candidates to the post of assistant professor in the UGC- Human Resource Development Centre in the varsity.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas passed the stay order on a writ petition filed by Bindu M.P. of Chavussery, Kannur, challenging the process adopted by the university to fill the post.

The petitioner alleged that the university was taking hasty steps to appoint Sahala, wife of A.M. Shamseer, CPI(M) MLA, violating all the selection norms. The method adopted by the varsity while applying the principles of reservation in the process of recruitment was totally arbitrary and unconstitutional. With the imposition of the model code of conduct, the varsity should not have made appointments during the period. Despite that, the university had scheduled the interview. The university was in utmost haste to fill the post as it wanted to facilitate the appointment of the MLA’s wife. On an earlier occasion too, the MLA’s wife was illegally appointed to the university, and it was later set aside by the High Court, added the petitioner.