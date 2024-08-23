GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC stays further proceedings against actor and Minister Suresh Gopi

Published - August 23, 2024 07:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday stayed all further proceedings against actor and Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi pending before the Ernakulam Special Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court for MPs and MLAs in two cases registered on charges of motor vehicle tax evasion.

The court passed the order while admitting a revision petition filed by Mr. Gopi against the magistrate court’s order dismissing his plea to discharge him from the two cases registered on a charge of fabricating documents to register his two luxury cars and causing financial loss to the State.

The prosecution alleged that the actor forged address proofs and used them to register his luxury cars with the Regional Transport Office of Puducherry for evading motor vehicle tax in the State. The actor had purchased two luxury cars from a dealer in Kochi in 2010 and 2016, which were fraudulently registered in Puducherry, the prosecution alleged.

