HC stays defamation case against Kodiyeri

The Kerala High Court has stayed the proceedings in the defamation case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader V. Muraleedharan against Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Mr. Muraleedharan’s case was that Mr. Balakrishnan had made a defamatory speech against him at a public meeting held at Thiruvananthapuram in February 2017.

Mr. Balakrishnan had approached the High Court to stay the proceedings of the case that was filed at the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court, Ernakulam.

The High Court will consider the case one month later.

