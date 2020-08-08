HC stays decision on regularisation

Daily wage employees in library council

The Kerala High Court on Friday stayed the government decision to regularise daily wage employees working in various posts in the Kerala State Library Council.

The stay order came on a writ petition filed by Arun Raj R., district general secretary, Clerk Rank Holders Association, Ernakulam, and others. The petitioners said the government had decided to regularise 60 daily wage employees working under the council when the rank list prepared by Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) for various posts, including lower division clerks, remained in force.

In fact, the petitioners were in the rank lists of the PSC and they had a right to be considered for appointment. The government had not consulted the PSC or obtained its concurrence before taking a decision to regularise the daily wage employees. It could not go beyond the constitutional scheme,they contended, seeking a directive to the council to report all the unfilled sanctioned vacancies to the PSC for recruitment.