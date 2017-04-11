HC stays case against E.P. Jayarajan

The Kerala High Court on Monday stayed the criminal proceedings pending before the Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court against former Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan in connection with the appointment of his relative as managing director of the Kerala State Industrial Enterprises (KSIE).
The order was passed on a petition filed by Mr. Jayarajan challenging an FIR lodged against him under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. He said since the government was the appointing authority, it could not be argued that the petitioner had indulged in illegal means. The Vigilance case was that P.K. Sudheer was appointed as managing director of the KSIE by suppressing recommendation of the Restructuring Internal Audit Board (RIAB), which had forwarded the names of two eligible candidates for the post, violating the selection procedure.
