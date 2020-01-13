HC stays case against Alencherry

The Kerala High Court (HC) on Monday stayed for two months the criminal proceedings in a case relating to sale of land owned by the church against Cardinal George Alencherry pending before the Judicial First Class Magistrate, Kakkanad.

The stay order came on a petition filed by Cardinal Alencherry seeking to quash the criminal case.

The case had been registered against the Cardinal for the offences under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 423 (dishonest or fraudulent execution of a deed of transfer containing false statement of consideration), and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) read with 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Private complaint

The criminal proceedings were initiated on a private complaint filed by Joshy Varghese of Perumbavoor.

The petitioner pointed out that Joshy Varghese had filed six other complaints against him before the Judicial First Class Magistrate, Kakkanad. According to Cardinal Alencherry, the complaints and the proceedings are nothing but abuse of the process of law with a view to harass him.

In order to tide over the financial liabilities of the Archdiocese, the decision was taken by the several bodies of the Archdiocese to sell the land. The financial council recommended that properties to the total extent of 330.48 cents be sold.