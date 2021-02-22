HC stays arrest of Saritha for two weeks

The Kerala High Court on Monday ordered to keep in abeyance for two weeks the non-bailable arrest warrant issued by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Kozhikode, against Saritha Nair, accused in the solar cheating case.
The court also allowed the accused to surrender before the magistrate court and file a bail application. The court directed the magistrate court to consider the bail application to be filed on the date of her surrender and dispose it in accordance with the law.
The order came on a petition by Saritha Nair. The magistrate court had issued the warrant after it dismissed her application seeking to exempt her from personal appearance. The allegation was that she and her co-accused offered franchisee for solar power plant and received ₹40 lakh with an intention to cheat a complainant.
