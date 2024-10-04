GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC stay a blow to CPI(M) plan to wrest control of KSCARD bank, says bank president

Published - October 04, 2024 08:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court stay on the State government decision to dissolve the Congress-led governing council of the Kerala State Cooperative Agricultural and Rural Development Bank (KSCARD Bank) is a blow to the CPI(M) move to grab control of the bank, bank president C.K. Shajimohan said on Friday.

The court had issued the stay after considering a petition filed by the bank president and directors, Mr. Shajimohan said. The State government had dissolved the governing council and replaced it with a three-member administrative committee on September 30.

Mr. Shajimohan alleged that the decision to dissolve the governing council which has 11 Congress members and three CPI(M) members, including two government nominees, was part of a CPI(M) plan to wrest control of the bank.

He also accused the CPI(M) members of disrupting the September 28 general meeting of the bank which was convened to pass a ₹3,500-crore farm loan scheme for the 2025-26 fiscal and a loan waiver for Wayanad. Both initiatives could not be cleared owing to ruckus, he said.

