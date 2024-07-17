ADVERTISEMENT

HC slams Kochi Corporation for proliferation of flex boards

Published - July 17, 2024 11:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday slammed the Kochi Corporation for the proliferation of flex boards on pavements and roads in the city and asked why the civic agency was not imposing fine in this regard. This comes in the wake of a report submitted by the amicus curie, citing over 1,000 such illegal boards in the city.

The court also wondered whether the Corporation was scared of political parties that had placed most of the flex boards, while considering petitions seeking a total ban on illegal boards that most often encroach on pavements and roads. It asked why politicians who had a bigger responsibility in preventing such practices were wantonly placing flex boards, including on Ernakulam-Vaikom road.

The case has been posted for next hearing on July 24.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US