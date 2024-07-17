GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC slams Kochi Corporation for proliferation of flex boards

Published - July 17, 2024 11:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday slammed the Kochi Corporation for the proliferation of flex boards on pavements and roads in the city and asked why the civic agency was not imposing fine in this regard. This comes in the wake of a report submitted by the amicus curie, citing over 1,000 such illegal boards in the city.

The court also wondered whether the Corporation was scared of political parties that had placed most of the flex boards, while considering petitions seeking a total ban on illegal boards that most often encroach on pavements and roads. It asked why politicians who had a bigger responsibility in preventing such practices were wantonly placing flex boards, including on Ernakulam-Vaikom road.

The case has been posted for next hearing on July 24.

