HC slams CPI(M) for installing publicity material endangering road safety

Party given permission to put up flags and other material, Kochi Corporation informs court

Hoardings placed on Park Avenue Road in connection with the CPI (M) State conference that will begin in Kochi on Tuesday. The Kerala High Court observed orally on Monday that festoons, flags and other propaganda materials kept on footpaths and pavements in the city as part of the meet are a safety hazard. | Photo Credit: VIBHU H

The High Court of Kerala has, in an oral observation, condemned the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for erecting flags, festoons, and boards announcing the party’s State meeting that will be held here from March 1.

Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that such propaganda material of the party, placed precariously at public spaces, imperilled the safety of pedestrians and motorists. The same government which imposed fines on two-wheeler riders who travelled without helmet, was turning a blind eye to such violations. Is this the rule of law that Kerala prided itself of, he wondered.

The judge made the observation while hearing a group of petitions filed before the court, seeking removal of such publicity material placed by political parties and others from footpaths, pavements, medians, and roads in different parts of the State.

He had, in an order in January, directed cancellation of licences of printing presses and advertisement agencies that installed such material without printing their address and phone numbers. He had further directed secretaries of respective local bodies to immediately begin a drive to remove such illegal boards, flags, and other material and complete it in 30 days.

The Kochi Corporation informed the court that the CPI(M) had been given permission to put up flags and other material and that they would be removed by March 5. The court insisted that the civic agency remove all such publicity materials that were a threat to the safety of pedestrians and motorists as soon as possible.

It also directed the Corporation to produce the document permitting the party to install such material and further to ensure removal of all these by March 5.

It further took note of the fact that such violations are going on, despite court orders and circulars issued by the Road Safety Commissioner. Many political parties have over time come to violate such aspects. Those who pinpoint such violations are often painted as being affiliated to other parties, it said.