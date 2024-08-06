HC sets free all accused in Santhosh murder case

The death sentence awarded to two accused and the life imprisonment to five others in the murder of Santhosh of Thiruvananthapuram was set aside by the Kerala High Court on Tuesday.

A Division Bench of the court consisting of Justices A. K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and V. M. Shyamkumar also ordered the release of the convicts forthwith.

Incidentally, the Additional Sessions Judge-I, Thiruvananthapuram, had earlier awarded death penalty to Anilkumar and Ajithkumar and life imprisonment to C. L. Kishor, Suresh Kumar, Binukumar, Biju, and Shaji in the case.

However, the Division Bench observed that there was no evidence before the trial court to arrive at a finding of conviction against any of the accused on any of the charges levelled against them.

Testimony of witness

The only substantive evidence that was relied upon by the prosecution was the testimony of a witness Nazarudeen, who had turned an approver. However, the evidence offered by him lacked credibility and was also not worthy of acceptance, the bench held.

The Bench noted that the conviction and sentence imposed on the accused by the trial court could not be legally sustained.

The entire case of the prosecution hinged on the evidence of Nazarudeen, as almost all the witnesses examined on behalf of the prosecution had turned hostile. Even if the evidence of Nazarudeen was sufficient to show that the crime in question was committed, there was nothing in the form of corroborative evidence to point out that it was committed by the accused, the Bench held.

Lapses in probe

Pointing out the lapses in the investigation, the Bench noted that no DNA test was done on the blood stains found on the chopper that was allegedly used for the murder and no fingerprints were lifted from the autorickshaw that carried the body of the deceased. There was no evidence in the form of call data records or oral testimony that would point to the existence of any conspiracy to kidnap and murder the deceased. There was no independent eye-witness testimony to testify the commission of the alleged offences or to the identity the perpetrators, the Bench held.