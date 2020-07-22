HC sets aside takeover of NSS land

KOCHI

22 July 2020 23:23 IST

The Kerala High Court has set aside a government order directing the Thiruvananthapuram District Collector to resume the land in the possession of the Nair Service Socity (NSS), Sreekanteswaram.

Justice A. Mohammed Mustaque passed the verdict on a petition filed by P. Chandrasekharan Nair, secretary of the Karayogam. The petition challenged the government order rejecting the plea of the Karayogam to assign the 12 cents of land and ordering the District Collector to resume the land from the Karayogam.

The petitioner had submitted an application before the tahsildar for assignment of the land in 1984. While the application was pending, the tahsildar informed the District Collector that the petitioner had violated lease conditions by subleasing the land to others.

