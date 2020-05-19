HC sets aside MBBS fee structures fixed by panel

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday set aside the orders of the Fee Regulation Committee for professional courses fixing the fee structures of MBBS courses of self-financing colleges in the State.

The court remitted the whole issue to the Fee Regulation Committee and directed it to consider afresh the pleas of the managements to re-fix the fee structure.

The directives were issued on a clutch of writ petitions filed by various self-financing colleges challenging the fee structure fixed by the committee.

The committee has fixed the fee ranging from ₹5.85 lakh to ₹7.19 lakh for MBBS courses in various self-financing colleges for the academic year 2019-20.The managements also had challenged the committee’s orders affirming the fee fixed earlier by it for the academic year 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2018-19. The committee had reconsidered the demands of the managements and affirmed its earlier fee structure at ₹4.15 lakh per student for the 2016-17 academic year, ₹4.80 lakh for 2017-18, and ₹5.54 lakh for 2018-19 for the MBBS courses.

The High Court had earlier directed the committee to reconsider these free structures after the managements challenged the previous years’ fee structures.

Statements sought

When the petitions challenging the fee structures came up, the court had directed the managements to file statements containing the particulars regarding the cost of land and building, list and value of infrastructure, list of equipment, its value and life span, salary and allowances being paid to teaching and non-teaching staff, expenditure for the administration and maintenance of the institutions, surplus for future development, and other expenditure.

The managements, in their petitions, had also said that the committee did not consider their request for fixing the fees afresh despite the High Court directive. In fact, the committee had only confirmed its earlier fee structure orders without considering their claims.

The petitioners contended that the committee should have fixed the fee based on the available materials. The managements alleged that there was no application of mind by the committee while fixing the fee afresh.