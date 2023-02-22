HC sets aside magistrate court order dismissing prosecution plea to withdraw ivory case against Mohanlal

February 22, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday set aside an order of the Perumbavoor Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-III dismissing the plea of the prosecution seeking to withdraw a case registered against actor Mohanlal and another person for illegally possessing two ivories.

Justice A. Badharudeen directed the magistrate court to reconsider the withdrawal plea afresh and pass orders within six months.

The court passed the order while allowing a revision petition filed by the State government challenging the magistrate court’s order.

Actor’s plea dismissed

The court, however, dismissed the petitions filed by the actor and the other accused against the magistrate court’s order, observing that the petitioners, who were accused in the case, had no right to challenge an order refusing withdrawal of prosecution since it was the prerogative of the prosecution.

Allowing the government petition, the court observed that the trial court had “ventured the legality of the ownership certificate as the sole basis” while dismissing the petition, which is the subject matter of dispute before a Division Bench of the court. Therefore, the prayer for withdrawal of prosecution of the case sought by the State government required reconsideration by the trial court.

Ownership certificate

The government pointed out that the magistrate court had observed that the withdrawal application was filed in a hasty manner without addressing the challenges against the legality of the ownership certificate issued to the actor under section 40(4) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. The filing of the withdrawal application would have been justified if the ownership certificate was issued in accordance with the law, the magistrate court had obseved. The State government contended that the validity of the ownership certificate was not relevant material in deciding the maintainability of the withdrawal application. While considering the withdrawal application, the court was not expected to analyse the evidence in the case. The task of the court was to see whether the application was filed with due application of mind, based on relevant materials. Nor the court was expected to enter a finding on the merits of the case. The public prosecutor had obtained the government’s consent for the withdrawal of the prosecution and filed the plea after considering the material in the case.

At the time of the seizure of the two elephant tusks from the residence of the actor in Kochi, he did not have a certificate of possession as mandated by the the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The certificate was granted later by the Principal Chief Conservator of the Forest.

The actor had submitted in his petition that he now had the ownership certificate for the two ivories in his possession and the case would not stand.