ADVERTISEMENT

HC seeks the manner of distribution of money allocated for midday meal scheme

Published - July 04, 2024 06:15 pm IST - KOCHI

State government has already allocated ₹230 crore in the Budget for the scheme, says government pleader

The Kerala High Court has asked the State government to inform the court of the manner in which the amount allocated in the Budget for the midday meal scheme is proposed to be distributed to the schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court passed the order recently on a petition filed by Kerala Pradesh School Teachers’ Association seeking to pay the money set apart for the midday meal scheme in advance to the headteachers.

When the petition came up for hearing, the government pleader submitted that the government had already allocated ₹230 crore in the State Budget for the scheme.

The court also asked the government to inform it about the method adopted for calculating the expenses of the scheme. The court asked the Centre and State to explain the steps taken in pursuance of guidelines for providing noon-meals under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The court noted that the scheme envisaged a system of committees at five levels- national, state, district, village, and school for the implementation of the scheme. The role of headteacher and teachers were limited to overseeing the implementation of the midday meal scheme through these committees. There was nothing on record to show any steps that have been taken by the State government or the Union government in the implementation of the scheme. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US