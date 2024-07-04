GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC seeks the manner of distribution of money allocated for midday meal scheme

State government has already allocated ₹230 crore in the Budget for the scheme, says government pleader

Updated - July 04, 2024 06:16 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 06:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has asked the State government to inform the court of the manner in which the amount allocated in the Budget for the midday meal scheme is proposed to be distributed to the schools.

The court passed the order recently on a petition filed by Kerala Pradesh School Teachers’ Association seeking to pay the money set apart for the midday meal scheme in advance to the headteachers.

When the petition came up for hearing, the government pleader submitted that the government had already allocated ₹230 crore in the State Budget for the scheme.

The court also asked the government to inform it about the method adopted for calculating the expenses of the scheme. The court asked the Centre and State to explain the steps taken in pursuance of guidelines for providing noon-meals under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman.

The court noted that the scheme envisaged a system of committees at five levels- national, state, district, village, and school for the implementation of the scheme. The role of headteacher and teachers were limited to overseeing the implementation of the midday meal scheme through these committees. There was nothing on record to show any steps that have been taken by the State government or the Union government in the implementation of the scheme. 

