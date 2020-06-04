HC seeks State response on ration dealers’ plea

The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the response of the State government on a plea by the All Kerala Retail Ration Dealers Association seeking to do away with biometric authentication for those buying ration under the ration card portability scheme. The petition was filed by Baby Thomas, State secretary of the association. He said the insistence by the government on biometric authentication of such ration consumers was absurd as COVID-19 was spreading. In fact, the spread of COVID-19 was increasing day by day in the country. In such a situation, if the use of fingerprint for biometric authentication was insisted upon, the ration dealers, their employees, families as well as the entire society would run the high risk of contracting the disease. This was more so as the ration dealers hardly knew card holder/beneficiary using portability scheme, their place of residence or whereabouts.
Manual transaction
The petitioner sought to issue an order allowing the ration dealers to use manual transaction in the e-POS machine for public distribution system, after temporarily doing away with the OTP (one-time password) and biometric authentication modes of transaction for those buying ration under portability scheme.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism