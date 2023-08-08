HC seeks response of govt. on plea against film awards

August 08, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday sought the response of the State government to a writ petition by Lijeesh M.J., director of film Akashathinu Thazhe, seeking to set aside the declaration of the Kerala State Awards for Malayalam Films and Writings on Cinema- 2022.

He alleged that he was “a victim of bias and nepotism” at the hands of Ranjith, chairman, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. He pointed out that director Vinayan had also alleged that he was in possession of evidence, including voice recordings of jury members indicating that the chairman illegally intervened in the decision-making process of the award selection. The alleged intervention of Ranjith was illegal and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India, he added.