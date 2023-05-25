HC seeks report on safety of elephants crossing tracks in Walayar

May 25, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The High Court of Kerala directed an expert committee constituted to study human-wildlife conflict to submit a report on whether mud on either side of the railway corridors at Walayar in Palakkad can be cleared to hew out space for elephants to wait before safely crossing the tracks. The directive was given by a Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice P. Gopinath.

Most of the tracks here pass through hilly terrain, leaving little space for elephants and other animals to seek refuge when trains approached.

The committee’s convener said that efforts would be made to assess whether long-term measures such as overpasses and underpasses can be built to ensure safe crossing of tracks by elephants. It would also consider aspects like preparing a map of areas where man-animal conflict was high, the type of animals in each such area and the problems they created, steps that can be taken to improve the habitat of animals so that they do not enter human settlements, short and long-term measures to solve man-animal conflicts and the monitoring of the task force.

The court suggested that the committee could seek the help of experts from related fields, if needed.

