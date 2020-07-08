HC seeks more efforts for migrants’ welfare

KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has suggested that the State government and other authorities take steps to gather full details of migrants still remaining in the State and those returning to the State post pandemic or following any relaxations in the current lockdown.

The Bench observed on Wednesday that the State government was duty-bound to ensure that the details of the migrant labourers were collected to enable the authorities to understand their difficulties in employment and to identify them easily in the event of any eventualities.

Against quick fixes

The High Court, while disposing of a public interest litigation relating to migrant labourers, observed that it was also open to the State government having any appropriate legislation or framing rules under any laws with regard to their stay and management within the State, instead of issuing fragmented notifications/circulars/orders to satisfy the requirements of particular issues that crop up. District Collectors and nodal officers appointed for the guidance and welfare of migrants and employers who were utilising their services shall also be saddled with the responsibility of collecting information, the court said.

Speedy action needed

The court observed that if any information was received by the State government and its officials in respect of any ill-treatment of the migrant labourers from any responsible corners, quick action should be taken.

The Bench made it clear that if any of the migrant labourers expressed his/her intention to go back to his/her native State, adequate steps should be taken by the State government through its offices to ensure return of such migrant workers subject to lockdown restrictions and consequential protocols issued by the respective governments.